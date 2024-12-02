Adyen goes global to process credit cards

Adyen enters Brazil, Hong Kong and Australia markets, after it marked its presence in US and Europe, where it operates as an acquirer, financialit.net reports.

The expanded acquiring capabilities mean that merchants with customers in Brazil, Hong Kong and Australia can also process credit cards locally via Adyen’s platform. It eliminates the need to run payments through multiple third party acquirers in each region, which often rely on different legacy systems that were not designed for the digital age.

Adyen replaces this outdated network with a new infrastructure to handle the entire payment flow, now including direct connections to all card networks on a global scale. This infrastructure is built and managed in house. The result is the best authorisation rates, uptime across all channels, and detailed data insights to drive optimisation.

