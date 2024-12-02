Adyen, Flywire partner to boost global payment capabilities for vertical industries

Through the collaboration with Adyen, Flywire’s customers – predominantly, organizations in the education, healthcare, and travel industries – will benefit from support across more global markets with an increased number of local payment methods and currencies, and additional support for recurring billing transactions and fraud identification through Adyen’s risk management product, RevenueProtect.

The partnership is aimed at delivering the latest payment functionality to facilitate seamless customer journeys for students, patients, and global travelers.

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods.

Flywire is a vertical payments company trusted by organisations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organisations to optimise the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date Flywire has processed over USD 16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world.