Adyen expands unified commerce offering to Canada

Adyens expansion to Canada brings unified commerce capabilities to domestic and global businesses with customers in Canada. The company’s single payments platform can be used across all channels – in-store, mobile, ecommerce – with one partner, one contract, one integration and consolidated reporting. Instead of working with a number of suppliers and third-party connections, Adyen aims to simplify payments for merchants and enables them to offer a seamless cross channel experience to their customers.

Canada-based merchants can now access all of Adyens platform capabilities, including:

card acquiring for Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, UnionPay, Discover and Diners for digital and in-store payments;

Interac Debit for digital and in-store payments;

all major wallets: Alipay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and WeChat Pay;

marketplace capabilities through Adyen MarketPay.

