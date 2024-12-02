Adyen expands payment offering to Africa with Celullant partnership

By partnering with Cellulant, which processes over 12% of Africa’s digital payments, Adyen will have access to 40 mobile money operators, over 600 local and international merchants, and over 120 banks in Africa with a single integration to Cellulant’s payment platform.

Merchants looking to accept payments in Africa can access local payment methods via Adyen such as M-Pesa, Airtel Money, Equitel, Tigo Pesa, and MTN Mobile Money, as well as several online and mobile banking payment methods. This comes next to the existing gateway capabilities Adyen offers for credit card processing in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt.

