Adyen expands its acquiring offering to the United Arab Emirates

According to the press release, with acquiring capabilities in the UAE, Adyen provides both domestic and international businesses with an improved payments solution, allowing for higher authorisation rates and improved shopper flows with less friction. Among the first merchants benefitting from Adyen’s acquiring offering are Foodics, Fabergé and HMSHost International.

Adyen supports businesses with the same range of products and features as in other regions, including a fully integrated anti-fraud solution, and its revenue optimisation toolkit. Covering the entire payment flow via its single platform for online, in-store and in-app transactions, Adyen’s local acquiring helps its merchants improve payment experiences for shoppers.

In the UAE, Adyen is the first and only payment provider to offer a single-platform unified commerce solution. With direct card acquiring connections to Visa and Mastercard, transactions will be processed locally in the UAE via the Adyen platform. Further supported payment methods include American Express, UnionPay International, Diners, Discover, JCB, WeChat, and AliPay.

Overall, Adyen’s entry to the UAE is supported via its partnership with Network International, an enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Network International will support Adyen with scheme sponsorship services for Visa and Mastercard acquiring.