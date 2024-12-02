Adyen expands in Singapore with direct credit card acquiring license

This extends Adyens solution to Singapore, enabling businesses to process transactions and offer more access to data insights. Merchants also can optimise local market conditions, for more conversions.

The direct credit card acquiring capability makes it possible for merchants to have better acceptance and authorisation rates. Adyen eliminates the need for Singapore-based businesses to run payments across multiple third party platforms.

Asia Pacific is an important market for Adyen, with customers such as Grab, Sephora and Redmart. Adyen also offers local direct acquiring in Europe, the US, Brazil, Hong Kong and Australia.

