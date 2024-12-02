Adyen expands global partnership with Afterpay

Afterpay is working with Adyen to process payments across key markets including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, US, and the UK to support the company’s global growth and momentum. Adyen's global reach and focus on enterprise businesses as an acquirer provides Afterpay with the capability needed for its business.

Adyen and Afterpay began their local payment method partnership in 2018. Several Adyen’s merchants already offer Afterpay’s instalment payments – including MandM Direct, Revolution Beauty, and Superdry - with more expected to come online. Afterpay, known as Clearpay in the UK and Europe, is now available to Adyen merchants in the UK, France, Italy, and Spain.

BNPL payment methods continue to gain global momentum. Globally, 24% of consumers have used BNPL services, with adoption highest in Sweden, Norway, Mexico, France, the USA, and Denmark.

