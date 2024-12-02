Adyen expands business to Asia-Pacific

Currently, Adyen has three offices in the region, including Shanghai and Sydney. The expansion in Singapore is a result of Adyens continued commitment to the region. In 2015, the company announced that it processed USD 50 billion in transaction volume, up from USD 25 billion, achieving revenue of USD 350 million, more than 100% growth over 2014. Recently, it was valued at USD 2.3 billion following an investment from Iconiq Capital, after a USD 250 million investment round in December 2014 from General Atlantic, Felicis Ventures, Temasek, and Index Ventures.

In August 2016 Adyen began operations in its new premises.

Adyen is a technology company headquartered in Amsterdam and San Francisco, with offices across North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Customers include Uber, Netflix, Spotify, Dropbox, Evernote, Booking.com, Yelp, Vodafone, Superdry, Mango, Crocs, ONeill, SoundCloud, KLM and JustFab.