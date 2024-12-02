Adyen expands acquiring capabilities to Malaysia

According to the press release, Adyen's acquiring complements the company’s payment platform, allowing merchants like Fave, foodpanda and Love, Bonito to get the most out of each transaction with local payment processing. This announcement extends Adyen’s local acquiring capabilities in APAC, following launches in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Moreover, Adyen will provide insight around local regulations, schemes, and payment methods, and allow merchants to leverage its integrated platform to deliver unified commerce experiences, regardless of where their customers prefer to pay – in store, online, or in-app.

Furthermore, Adyen will manage payment flow, including gateway, risk management, and acquiring for its merchants, meaning that brands can facilitate global expansion and optimise payment processes, while continuing to meet the increasing demands of their customers.

Overall, Adyen offers local acquiring in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US.