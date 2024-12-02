Adyen embeds Click-to-Pay within its interface

The innovative method of data retrieval removes the burden of manual card entry at the payment stage, ensuring for a faster, seamless, and secure shopping experience. Adyen now enables enrolled shoppers to bypass data entry during online checkout and complete the transaction in just a few clicks, which will simplify the overall payment experience across devices and browsers.





Towards a frictionless shopping experience

Click-to-pay is one of the latest and many innovations in the online payment methods area, with many companies looking to enhance their shopping and checkout experience, looking to boost conversion rates. Retailers, merchants, and their online shopping platforms face low conversion at online checkout, especially with first-time shoppers, and the adoption of click-to-pay could prove the saving solution in the long term. By embedding this payment option at checkout, Adyen is looking to speed up the process, while also making it less prone to errors for shoppers.

Online fraud and the constant improvement of fraudsters’ methods to steal funds and credit card info from shoppers has put a strain on both end-users and online shopping platforms. Every extra step that the platform takes to improve its checkout security and strengthen its transactions creates more friction and frustration for the end-user, who will abandon its cart, especially if the payment takes too long to process. Adyen aims to simplify the effort by retrieving the shopper’s historically preferred card information on their behalf, which will be made available even when checking out as a guest.





Innovation in digital business

The fintech’s latest click-to-pay adoption is part of its growing portfolio of checkout functionality, continuing its transition towards seamless and more secure online transactions. The click-to-pay method not only improves authorisation and conversion rates, but also positively impacts the overall customer experience. Moreover, it is already supported by major global card schemes, including Visa and Mastercard, which makes it perfect for cross-border shopping.