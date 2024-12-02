Adyen, DICK'S Sporting Goods partner to bring unified commerce to shoppers in the US

According to the press release, Adyen will unify DICK’S payments infrastructure, creating an enhanced customer experience across all channels and providing DICK’S with a technology solution for online, in-store, and in-app purchases. In addition to an enhanced experience, DICK’S customers will also benefit from Adyen’s technology through saved payments, card-less refunds, mobile payments in-store, and improved digital fraud prevention.

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of 31 October 2020, the company operated 732 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops.

DICK’S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, and live scorekeeping.