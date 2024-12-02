Adyen chosen by Acne Studios for first-class experience for shoppers globally

As part of the agreement, Acne Studios will be able to connect shopper insights between their online and physical sales, which will enable for more personalised customer journeys and a more consistent experience at each touchpoint a customer has with Acne Studios. Adyen’s technology will be leveraged to identify and reward loyal omnichannel customers.

Moreover Adyen simplifies localisation in new markets for Acne Studios by making it easy to add new payment methods online and in-store. Also, Acne Studios can now integrate its online and physical channels to create a seamless experience for all customers, as well as its international expansion online is simplified with Adyen.