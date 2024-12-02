Adyen, Billie partner to bring BNPL to European businesses

The partnership enables online shops and marketplaces operating on Adyen’s fintech platform to implement Billie’s BNPL payment solution which is seamlessly integrated and can be easily activated through just a few clicks.





More on the outstanding partnership between Billie and Adyen

By joining forces with Billie, Adyen helps merchants and their business customers handle daily hurdles in the space of B2B commerce, which includes managing cashflows for sellers and buyers, eliminating payment defaults and fraud risks, and simplifying collection processes. Billie’s BNPL solution is not only cost-efficient but a great alternative to corporate credit cards which often come with interest rates.

The companies’ goal is to make online payments effortless for buyers through ecommerce and m-commerce channels. At the same time, the agreement allows merchants across the globe to offer their business customers with a popular payment method in the current B2B commerce market – pay later by invoice. As highlighted previously, the technical integration per se is an easy process, done in just a few clicks.

Business buyers of shops that chose Adyen as their assigned payments platform can make purchases and defer payments for up to 30 days by using Billie. Moreover, merchants receive the payment upon the shipment of goods, which further allows for easy cashflow management for both merchants and business buyers who opt for Billie’s payment method.

By partnering with the BNPL solution provider, Adyen’s B2B sellers can offer their business customers flexible payment terms without adding an extra burden for commercial credit lines and credit collections. Moreover, by choosing Billie, merchants can expect up to 64% increased conversion rates and an 18% increase of the average order value, while also managing the full post-purchase cycle, from shipments to handling refunds, if applicable.

The agreement is part of Adyen’s commitment to continuously offering innovation to its customers, ensuring they benefit from the latest payment developments to streamline their businesses and boost their sales. Currently, Adyen integrates with over 150 different payment methods on a single platform, ensuring increased flexibility and meeting customers’ needs across the world.

The first countries that benefit from the latest cooperation between Adyen and Billie are Germany, Austria, Sweden, and The Netherlands, with France, the UK, and Switzerland to follow in the upcoming months of 2024.

About the companies

Adyen provides end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, with the scope to help businesses achieve their goals faster and easier. With offices around the globe, Adyen works with several top companies, including Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The current partnership with Billie underlines Adyen’s growth with both existing and new partners and clients.

Headquartered in Germany, Billie is a fintech that provides a pioneering BNPL solution that allows businesses to purchase goods now and have them paid at a later term. Through its solution, Billie offers flexibility in payments and extended deadlines that suit customers’ individual needs, whether they shop online, in-store, via phone, or email. Through Billie’s BNPL integration, merchants get paid upfront in full, protecting themselves against risks and higher conversion rates or basket sizes at checkout. To date, Billie has offered its proprietary B2B BNPL lending solution to more than 400,000 businesses.