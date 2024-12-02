Adyen becomes Glovo's primary card issuing partner

According to the press release, Adyen announced its partnership with Glovo in 2020 and the two companies have been working together to build an offering that adds value to both Glovo and its couriers since. The companies have started rolling out an initial 30,000 cards among Glovo's European courier base so that Glovo can use Adyen as its exclusive European card issuing partner.

Overall, Adyen launched its card issuing solution at the end of 2019. Since that announcement, the company has been focused on bringing its card issuing service live in the EU, UK, and US. While supporting these countries and their related currencies, Adyen has focused its efforts on expanding its relationships through value adding card programmes starting with opportunities like Glovo.

Furthermore, issuing offers many benefits for merchants, including better customer experience, easier reconciliation of funds, real-time authorisation to reduce risk, and reduction of the timeline for payouts to gain better control over their cash flow. Ultimately, merchants can offer cards without needing to go to a third party, eliminating another step in the process.