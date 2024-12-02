Adyen becomes eBays primary payments processing partner

As part of the agreement, Adyen will process global payments, including in North America; its geographic reach extends to more than 150 currencies and over 200 payment methods. For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

eBay will begin payments intermediation on the Marketplace platform on a small scale in North America starting in the second half of 2018, expanding in 2019 under the terms of the Operating Agreement with PayPal. In 2021, eBay expects to have transitioned a majority of its Marketplace customers to its new payments experience.

Additionally, eBay and PayPal have aligned on terms to offer PayPal as a way to pay at checkout on the eBay intermediated model until July 2023.