Adyen appoints Kamran Zaki as President of Adyen North America

At Adyen, Kamran will oversee all North American operations, including sales, marketing, product development and customer support, and will be responsible for expanding Adyens business throughout the region.

Kamran joins Adyen from Netflix, where he served as the Head of Global Payments for the past two years and helped expand the Netflix streaming service across more than 40 countries. Prior to Netflix, Kamran spent seven years at PayPal. During his tenure there, he headed up payments teams across Europe, North America and Emerging Markets (LATAM, Middle East and Africa).

The company will also relocate its North American headquarters from Boston to San Francisco.

Adyen is a global company offering omni-channel payment services. It supports 187 transaction currencies, 14 settlement currencies and 224 preferred local payment methods used on six continents.

