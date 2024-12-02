Adyen appoints Ingenicos former m-payments head Thienpont as MD, POS solutions

In the newly created role, Thienpont is responsible for further developing Adyen’s omni-channel solution, with a particular focus on the Adyen point-of-sale proposition. The appointment is effective immediately.

Prior to joining Adyen, Thienpont was part of the management board of Ingenico, serving as head of mobile payment solutions, and before that, as head of strategy and M&A.

Adyen is a global provider of international and omni-channel payment solutions. Adyen is headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in UK, France, Germany, Swede, US, Brazil and Singapore. The company processed more than USD 14 billion in payments transactions in 2013.

In recent news, Adyen has teamed up with Apple to support the new mobile payment system Apple Pay.

