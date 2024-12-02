Adyen announces support for Interac Debit in Canada

In addition, Adyen will be expanding its partnership with foodora Canada, an on-demand food-delivery service. This allows the company to accept Interac Debit payments through digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. The news comes on the heels of Adyens launch in Canada in 2018.

As one of the first to market with Interac Debit on Mobile via Apple Pay and Google Pay, Adyen now provides Canadian merchants the ability to transact using Interac Debit through digital wallet payments both in-app and through the mobile web. Therefore, merchants can now offer Canadian shoppers the option of paying with the payment method of their choice across all channels from POS to mobile.

Earlier in 2019, Netherlands-based payments platform Adyen has launched a new payment service powered by Open Banking.