Adyen announces international mobile app payments agreement with McDonald's

Following the agreement, McDonald’s will be able to provide customers a streamlined experience through a variety of payment methods, with Adyen’s scalable platform.

Adyen’s single platform brings scalability through one integration, so food and beverage brands have a consistent customer experience everywhere they operate. In addition to making it easier to add new stores, markets, or regions, Adyen offers support for preferred payment methods as well a single data view and customer insights.

