Adyen announces 10 new airline customer wins for 2015

In 2015, new airline customers include easyJet, Vueling, Alitalia and TAP Portugal, in Europe, Volaris, Aeromexico and GOL in Latin America, and Cathay Pacific in Asia. Adyen provides a scalable payments solution through integrations for booking and reservation platforms including Sabre, Amadeus and Navitaire.

Furthermore, because Adyen supports over 250 payment methods worldwide, airlines are able to offer passengers the option to pay with the payment methods they know and trust, no matter where in the world they are located. This enables airlines to deliver an improved payment experience to passengers, increase conversion at the checkout stage, and ultimately grow revenues.