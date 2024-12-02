Adyen and UNICEF forge global partnership to support children's well-being

This collaboration, rooted in a commitment to support the Sustainable Development Goals, leverages Adyen's financial technology to facilitate efficient fundraising on a large scale, with the aim of accelerating progress for children globally.

Adyen's 'Giving' product, designed to streamline the integration of donations into payment processes for businesses, plays a central role in this partnership. By simplifying the complexities associated with digital donations, Adyen and UNICEF aim to make a tangible impact on the lives of children globally. As an incentive for businesses to adopt donation mechanisms at checkout, Adyen will match donations made via the 'Giving' platform during the initial three months of a new campaign.

Representatives of Adyen emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging innovation and scale to support UNICEF's mission. They highlighted the opportunity for Adyen's merchants and consumers to contribute seamlessly to UNICEF's initiatives, reflecting the company's broader commitment to responsible decision-making.





UNICEF representatives emphasized the importance of partnerships like this in enabling rapid response to crises affecting children. They highlighted Adyen's innovative technology as a crucial asset in facilitating swift and efficient payments, enabling UNICEF to deliver essential assistance to children and families in need.

Adyen is a financial technology platform offering end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products to leading companies worldwide. Collaborating with organizations such as Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft, Adyen aims to empower businesses to achieve their objectives efficiently.

UNICEF operates in over 190 countries and territories, working to improve the lives of disadvantaged children globally. As a champion for children's rights and well-being, UNICEF focuses on creating a better world for all children, everywhere.