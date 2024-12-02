Global payment provider Adyen has partnered with Prommt, a cloud-based remote payment solution provider, to augment the hospitality industry’s payment options.

This collaboration enables Adyen to deliver an integrated, optimal payment experience for hotels using Oracle OPERA (v5 and Cloud), augmenting operations, reducing fraud, and improving the guest payment journey.

Prommt’s platform enables hotels to request and collect secure, efficient, and branded remote payments. It supports features such as scheduled sends, automated reminders (SMS/email), file attachments, reporting, and refund management. With an integration to Oracle OPERA, the platform automates payment workflows, updates the guest folio in real time, and sends email alerts for successful payments.

According to the companies, the partnership has already impacted the market, highlighted by a successful integration with Urban Hive, a hotel brand under Hively Hospitality. This group owns and franchises hotels in multiple countries. The combined solution is helping Urban Hive upgrade its payment system and provide a safer, more efficient guest experience.

Current trends in the hospitality market

The hospitality industry is becoming increasingly important, along with the rising demand for effective payment methods. The market size reached USD 975 billion in global hotel industry revenue in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR by 2029.

Among the hospitality payment trends shaping 2025 are artificial intelligence, payment methods such as BNPL, network tokenization, embedded payments, and compliance rules. Moreover, statistics project an increase in BNPL usage, as 1 in 5 US holiday travellers used BNPL, and the BNPL payment market is expected to grow by 12.4% annually to reach USD 191.3 billion in 2025.

Therefore, the partnership between Adyen and Prommt occurs at an important time, meeting the increasing demand for flexible payment options in the hospitality industry.