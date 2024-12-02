Adyen and McDonald's expand partnership in the US

The two corporations have been working together since early 2020 in the UK and have recently agreed to expand their customer base internationally, by adding the US market to their portfolio. Since the beginning of their partnership, Adyen has handled mobile payments during peak events, including rush times and promotions. Additionally, it helped improve the success rate for customers registering their preferred payment methods to their digital profile and lowered card declines by using real-time account updater technology.

Through the partnership with Adyen, McDonald’s customers can choose their preferred payment method on the McDonald’s mobile app, at the front counter, kiosk, or drive-thru, using a four-digit code that enhances the operational speed and provides additional convenience.

Recently, McDonald’s reached 39,000 locations in over 100 countries worldwide, while 95% of all its restaurants are owned and operated by local business owners, in franchises.