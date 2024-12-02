Adyen and Klarna extend global partnership

Adyen has offered Klarna’s suite of payment methods, including their interest-free Pay Now and Pay later options to Adyen customers for over ten years. Now, the partnership enters a new phase where Adyen assumes the role of acquiring bank on behalf of Klarna’s different consumer offerings, starting in Europe, North America, and Asia in 2024. Adyen will, as a payment provider, help Klarna make more simplified payments for Klarna’s 150 million users worldwide.





As stated in the press release, Klarna has showcased an understanding of the modern consumer journey and successfully launched its payment and shopping services all over the world. Adyen’s technology is set to make payments easier in a global context. With the help of Adyen’s financial technology platform, Klarna can further concentrate its efforts on delivering positive shopping experience to consumers worldwide.





The partnership with Klarna highlights Adyen’s ambition to provide global enterprises within the digital economy with the tools to create simple payments, scalability, and consumer journeys regardless of their market, sales channel or business vertical.





About Adyen

Adyen is a global financial technology platform of choice for various companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen aims to help businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.







In November 2023, Adyen launched Capital, a solution that allows platform customers to access funding for their SME users in Australia. The new product was developed following research conducted in partnership with Boston Consulting Group which found that 59% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Australia are interested in financial services embedded within a platform. Together with Adyen’s Embedded Payment solutions, the funding offer intends to allow platforms like Epos Now, Next Order, and OrderBuddy to provide more value to their SME users.





About Klarna

Klarna has been on a mission to accelerate commerce with consumer needs at the heart of it. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payment and shopping solutions aim to reshape the way people shop and pay online and in-store. More than 500,000 global retailers integrate Klarna’s technology and marketing solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike, and Airbnb.







In November 2023, Klarna announced its partnership with airline Cathay Pacific to improve travel payments in Europe. Through this collaboration, Klarna intends to offer Cathay Pacific reasonable and flexible payments to travellers in six countries across Europe, including the UK, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany. The agreement came as an addition to the latest series of travel collaborations for Klarna as the company plans to further expand into the travel industry.





For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.