Adyen and JCB team up to expand the latters European presence

Currently, card members can pay with JCB card at about 26 million merchants worldwide including several million merchants in Europe. The partnership with Adyen is key for the expansion of JCB in France and will improve the card acceptance for JCB card members visiting this country.

JCB is a global payment brand and credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 25 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 16 countries and territories, with more than 83 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with more than 350 banks and financial institutions globally.

Adyen offers a service model including front end solutions with ready-to-use checkout pages for online and payment terminal solutions for point-of-sale, all connecting to its processing and risk management payment platform. On the back end, Adyen offers payment reconciliation, detailed reporting and settlements.

Adyen is headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in UK, France, Germany, Swede, US, Brazil and Singapore. The company processed more than USD 14 billion in payments transactions in 2013.

