



This collaboration will enable IKEA to integrate in-store and digital sales channels, improving payment and loyalty experiences for its customers. By leveraging Adyen's platform, IKEA aims to gain comprehensive insights into customer behaviour across both physical and online interactions, strengthening cross-channel loyalty and lifetime customer value.











The partnership will allow IKEA to use Adyen's unified financial technology platform to consolidate payment data from various sales channels. This integration is expected to provide a holistic view of customer insights, helping to identify shopping behaviours and create opportunities to improve customer relationships. By simplifying the tech stack, Adyen's platform will better IKEA's financial reporting and management of customer data, reducing the number of required contracts and integrations for global IT operations. This consolidation is also anticipated to decrease the risk of operational disruptions and improve the efficiency of troubleshooting processes.

Adyen's closed-loop payment system offers global processing, acquiring, local payment methods, and like-for-like settlement capabilities for IKEA franchisees, supporting IKEA’s efforts to maintain operational excellence and enhance customer understanding.





Retail industry trends

The retail industry is undergoing a significant transformation as businesses strive to create omnichannel experiences that bridge physical and digital sales channels. Consumers today expect a unified shopping experience, whether they are browsing online or in-store. Retailers are responding by integrating their digital platforms with physical locations to offer a more cohesive and personalised experience. This shift is driven by the need to meet evolving customer expectations for convenience and consistency across all touchpoints.

Financial technology has become an enabler of this omnichannel strategy, offering tools that simplify and unify payment processes. By consolidating transaction data from various channels, financial technology platforms provide retailers with insights into customer behaviour. These insights allow businesses to tailor their offerings, optimise marketing strategies, and improve the overall customer experience. The ability to analyse data from both in-store and online transactions helps retailers understand purchasing patterns and preferences, leading to more targeted and effective engagement.

Efficient financial operations are another critical benefit of financial technology in the retail sector. Integrated payment systems reduce the complexity of managing multiple financial processes and improve accuracy in financial reporting. This not only simplifies operations but also minimises the risk of errors and operational disruptions. As retailers continue to embrace digital transformation, leveraging financial technology to create omnichannel experiences and better operational efficiency will be key to maintaining competitiveness in an increasingly digital marketplace.