The collaboration aims to streamline rent payments for Bilt members while optimising payment processing for property managers and owners. Bilt, which operates a loyalty programme focused on housing-related expenses, provides a platform that allows renters to earn rewards on their rent payments. By integrating Adyen’s payment technology, Bilt aims to improve transaction reliability and ensure timely payments for renters and property stakeholders alike.

Improving payment efficiency for renters and poperty managers

In the official press release, representatives from Adyen noted that the company is supporting Bilt’s expansion by providing a scalable payment infrastructure. According to them, the partnership enables Bilt to leverage advanced payment technology to strengthen its loyalty programme and improve user experience.

In turn, officials from Bilt brought up the need for a dependable and adaptable payment provider. They stated that Adyen’s technology allows Bilt to refine its payment processes while continuing to expand reward offerings and merchant partnerships.





More information about the two companies

Bilt is a loyalty programme that allows renters to earn rewards on rent payments while providing benefits related to housing and homeownership. Through the Bilt Rewards Alliance, which includes millions of rental properties across the US, members can accumulate points for various uses, including travel, fitness classes, home decor, and rent credits. The programme also allows points to be applied toward a down payment on a home.

Adyen is a global financial technology company offering end-to-end payment processing, data analytics, and financial solutions. With offices worldwide, Adyen serves companies such as Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The partnership with Bilt is part of Adyen’s ongoing efforts to support businesses with scalable payment solutions.

