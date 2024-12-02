Adyen, Affirm partner to provide pay over time option

Adyen allows merchants to accept payments online, in-app, and in store. Adyen’s merchants can now add Affirm as a payment option. By offering Affirm at checkout, both online and in-store via QR codes, merchants can give their customers the option to split the cost of their purchase into instalments and pay monthly or every other week.

Adyen merchants that are offering Affirm allow eligible customers to make purchases and pay for them in monthly instalments over a 3, 6, or 12-month period.

This offering is currently available to Adyen’s eligible ecommerce merchants and will be available for in-store checkout through QR codes by the end of 2020.