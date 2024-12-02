Adyen adopts Oracle Payment Interface to streamline payments

The new integration extends the relationship to enable Oracle users in the food and beverage sector to benefit from the same global payment platform. Thus, the relationship enables bars, restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSR) to use a single payment solution across all of their locations, integrated with Oracle’s Simphony Point of Sale (PoS) software.

Through this integration, table service is upgraded with features that enable staff to retrieve bill information, split a bill between guests, print itemised receipts, as well as set up custom tipping options directly on card payment terminals. Customers are able to pay with whichever payment method suits them – from cards to alternative payment methods including Alipay, WeChat Pay or contactless and wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

As a cloud solution, Oracle’s Simphony provides food and beverage operators with a centralised solution for streamlined management and control. Every POS terminal within the enterprise can be updated from a central location – giving merchants control over menus, pricing, and promotions.

The new service is available in more than 40 countries across the EU, US, Australia and Singapore.

