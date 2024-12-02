Adyen adds Amazon Pay to its single platform

Amazon Pay enables Adyen to provide its merchants’ shoppers with a secure way to pay online. Moreover, merchants’ checkout process will benefit by allowing customers to use the information already stored in their Amazon account – without having to create an account, re-enter credit or debit card information, or type in their billing and shipping address. Adyen’s merchants can also implement voice commerce through Delivery Notifications via Amazon Alexa. This feature allows Adyen merchants to notify customers when their Amazon Pay order is on its way or has arrived.

Adyen will support Amazon Pay in countries such as the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. Amazon Pay has been enabled on top of Adyen’s payment processing infrastructure, making sure that Amazon Pay transactions will flow into merchants’ existing reporting, settlement, and reconciliation within the Adyen platform, according to the official press release.