AdvicePay integrates with Envestnet | MoneyGuide





Through a single-sign-on integration, advisors using MoneyGuide will be able to access AdvicePay directly to initiate the billing process for financial planning work they have completed, are in process with, or are just beginning the client relationship.

MoneyGuide is the industry’s financial planning software platform, providing scalable solutions through its innovative configurations, including MoneyGuideOne, MoneyGuidePro, MoneyGuideElite, and MyBlocks. As the industry continues to move towards alternative fee arrangements outside or alongside AUM billing methods, AdvicePay provides a customised, compliant payments platform to enable fee-for-service billing arrangements such as subscription models, retainers, and one-time fees. Through this single-sign-on integration, advisors will be able to directly implement billing through AdvicePay while working in MoneyGuide.