



Following the announcement, Advantech intends to solidify its global coverage in smart retail products and services, while also advancing its position in the industry. The company is set to acquire Aures via transactions with the major shareholder and public tender offer. After completing internal and regulatory approval processes, the two companies will proceed with the transaction. Additionally, Aures is set to maintain independent operations following the transactions, while Advantech aims to assist in optimising its management system.











Advantech’s development strategy

According to Advantech’s officials, the worldwide retail sector underwent substantial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, global inflation, and interest rate increases. Concurrently, the evolution of AI, as well as the changes in consumer behaviour supported the advancement of the industry and consolidation trends. Considering these modifications, Advantech has been working on improving its presence and expanding its product portfolio, with the current announcement coming to assist its mission. By utilising Advantech’s knowledge in intelligence systems and global logistics networks, the partnership with Aures intends to enhance both companies’ capabilities, as well as better serve customers, employees, partners, and the global smart retail sector.



Moreover, Aures, which is a publicly listed company in France, established its presence for its POS equipment throughout Europe, Australia, and the US, providing an improved sales network. By merging its capabilities with Advantech’s commitment to the smart city and retail sectors, Aures aims to advance the global presence of Advantech and Aures (A+A) in the sector. As part of their development strategy, the two companies intend to promote global business expansion and upgrade product offerings actively, focusing on strengthening their position in global integrated smart retail solutions and services.