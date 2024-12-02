Advanced Fraud Solutions, Q6 Cyber partner for card fraud solutions

TrueCards is a tool that allows financial institutions fraud teams to proactively monitor card holder transactions for test sites, breaches, and common points of compromise (CPC). Moreover, Q6 Cyber has a unique approach to monitoring the ‘Digital Underground’, including the DarkWeb and DeepWeb, which allows the company to deliver targeted and actionable intelligence. This permits financial institutions to direct and prioritise resources against the most relevant threats and adversaries.

The integrated solution is meant to provide financial institutions with two benefits: it will proactively identify payment cards that have been hacked or compromised, well before such cards are ever used fraudulently, and secondly, it will automate the common points of compromise analysis, detecting breached merchants so that fraud investigators can stop, block, and reissue compromised or stolen cards.