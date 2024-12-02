Advanced Fraud Solutions, Automated Systems team up for fraud protection

Automated Systems provides innovative core banking, digital banking, and data processing solutions to community banks nationwide. Via the agreement, AFSs check fraud prevention solution, TrueChecks, will integrate with the Automated Systems Insite Online Banking and Mobile Apps. Using TrueChecks industry check fraud database, the dual solution provides Automated Systems bank customers with a deposit fraud prevention tool that proactively detects and stops fraudulent checks.

With TrueChecks’ database of account level information from thousands of financial institutions, with over 10 years of fraud data from customers, processors, and third-party sources, the solution delivers real-time responses on counterfeit, NSF, closed account, duplicate, and other fraudulent items.