Advanced ecommerce methods widely used by consumers in Asia

The population in Asia has been led towards becoming more of a cashless society, due to the emergence of the online payments methods. Thus, the everyday purchasing procedure in China is made through e-payments.

Moreover, it has been concluded that in some Asia-Pacific countries, among them being the Philippines and China, the number of customers preferring advanced in-store payments has been doubled in comparison to the global average.

Mobile payments and smartphone-based apps are rapidly accepted as shopping approaches, due to the hassle-free benefits. Also, some smartphone-based apps used by the time-pressed shoppers are WeChat and AliPay.

As the ecommerce is the new modern way of shopping for the Asian customers, the ecommerce platform Alibaba is also going towards encouraging mobile and online payments services, thus facilitating its shoppers a more convenient experience.