Adobe releases fresh study on holiday ecommerce spending in US 2017

This stat means almost 14% year-over-year growth. In addition, Cyber Monday will hit USD 6.6 billion in sales.

Smartphone plus tablet ecommerce visits to retail sites will account for 54% of all visits, while desktop drops to 46%. In 2015, desktop accounted for 55% of all visits, while in 2016 it was 50%.

Mobile has already far surpassed desktop in web use generally, but buying has been a special use case: people have tended to like more screen space.

Black Friday will account for USD 5 billion of that, up 16.4% from 2016, while Cyber Mondays USD 6.6 billion will see an almost-identical 16.5% year-over-year growth.

According to Adobes numbers, which capture 80% of online transactions at the 100 largest US web retailers, the three hours from 8PM to 11PM on Cyber Monday bring in more revenue than an entire average day.