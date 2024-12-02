Adobe partners with PayPal

By integrating payment services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants of all sizes will have access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin, instead of having to do the work of integrating with third-party payment providers.

By utilising the PayPal Commerce Platform, Adobe merchants will be able to accept current payment methods, such as PayPal and Venmo, as well as leverage PayPal’s ongoing investment in payment innovations such as support for cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods in the future.

Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of 2021.