Adobe partners Bolt for commerce sites checkout optimisation

Under the deal, Adobe's customers can integrate Bolt's one-click feature into their checkout screens. Bolt has a network of about 10 million shoppers, and if it has seen a shopper before, it can fill in their payment details, an otherwise burdensome step when many shoppers abandon their cart.

Offering a one-click checkout feature will help Adobe compete for merchants against rival Shopify Inc, which has its own one-click checkout technology called Shop Pay, according to Yahoo.

Adobe also recently announced it will offer payment processing services for merchants, but company officials said merchants don't need to use Adobe's in-house payment processing to use the Bolt tools.