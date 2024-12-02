Adobe data show Cyber Monday broke online sales record

According to the data, Cyber Monday was projected to hit USD 7.9 billion, making it the largest online shopping day of all time in the US. This represents a 19.7% increase year-over-year (YoY). In comparison, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday brought in USD 3.7 billion (28% growth YoY) and USD 6.2 billion (23.6% growth YoY) in revenue, respectively. Saturday and Sunday, November 24 and 25, set a new record as the biggest online shopping weekend in the US (USD 6.4 billion) growing faster than Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The full season thus far (November 1 to 26) drove USD 58.5 billion in online sales, a 19.9% increase, with every day generating over USD 1 billion.

The data also show that Buy Online, Pickup In-Store (BOPIS) over the weekend saw a record 50% increase year-over-year. Retailers with physical stores drove 28% higher conversions online. Mobile overall represented 51.4% of site visits (43.6% smartphones, 7.8% tablets) and 34% of revenue (26.3% smartphones, 7.7% tablets), making it the first Cyber Monday where more than half of visits came from mobile.

Other key findings include:

High Discounts: Black Friday saw attractive deals for televisions (prices down 18%) and computers (17.8%). On the Sunday before Cyber Monday, shoppers saw attractive deals for toys (31.6%).

Out-of-Stock Levels: 2.4% product page visits saw an out-of-stock message on Cyber Monday, up over a season average of 2.1%. This cost retailers up to USD 187 million in potential sales. In comparison, Thanksgiving saw 3.3% and Black Friday saw 2.8%, costing retailers up to USD 120 million and USD 177 million, respectively.

Top Cities by Spend: Denver had the biggest shopping baskets since Thanksgiving, followed by San Francisco, New York, Portland and Seattle/Tacoma area. The nationwide average is USD 138, up 6.1% YoY.

Main Sales Drivers: On Cyber Monday, direct website traffic ranked highest for driving revenue at 25.3% share of sales (down 1.2% YoY), followed by paid search at 25.1% (up 7.4% YoY), natural search at 18.8% (down 2.8%) and email at 24.2% (up 0.5%).