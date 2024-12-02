Adobe, Amazon to build D2C stores

Due to this partnership, merchants can build their own first-party commerce experiences while still using some of the transaction and fulfillment tools of the Amazon ecosystem, such as Amazon Pay, fulfillment, and hosting on AWS.

The Branded Stores offering is rolling out first in North America, with plans to expand to Europe in the coming months of 2019. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Amazon has been offering the option to create brand stores on Amazon.com since 2017. In March 2017, the company partnered with Worldpay to build Amazon Pay into its payment experience.