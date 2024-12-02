Admiral Beverage chooses USA Technologies for cashless payments

The end-to-end enterprise product would enable Admiral, one of the privately-held bottlers for Pepsi-Cola products in North America, to provide cashless payments, upgrade customer service, route efficiency, and reduce the companys carbon footprint, according to USA Technologies.

The agreement includes deployment of the ePort cashless payment system on nearly 6,000 machines in addition to the Seed Pro logistics software, according to Mobile Payments Today.

In November 2017, USA Technologies has acquired Cantaloupe Systems, a provider of cloud and mobile solutions, in a transaction valued at approximately USD 85 million.