Adib sings deal with Visa

As part of the partnership agreement, Adib will begin aligning all of its covered card and debit card portfolios to the Visa network, where Visa has secured exclusivity over Adib’s entire card portfolio, including premium products such as Visa Infinite Privilege, Visa Infinite, and Visa Signature.

For nearly 20 years, Adib and Visa have worked together to provide covered and debit cards to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Adib was one of the first banks to introduce the UAE’s first biometric authentication solution for ecommerce transactions with Visa, as per the press release.

This agreement aims to grow digital payments in the UAE offering innovative experiences and products that deliver value to the bank’s diverse customer segments.

The renewed partnership will also see both entities continuing to work together to drive the growth of digital payments through data-led solutions, deliver differentiated products in the market using innovative platforms, deepen customer engagement with experiential offerings through Visa’s sponsorship assets, and drive operational efficiencies and cost reduction through Visa’s risk and data solutions.