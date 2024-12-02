Adflex offers Visa's Click to Pay

Adflex’s merchant customers can now use the Click to Pay solution to improve their own customers’ payment experience. By facilitating buying and selling, businesses can establish and maintain preferred partner status, growing trusted relationships throughout the supply chain.

Adflex’s officials stated that digital payments are driving business growth, with global ecommerce sales expected to top USD 7 trillion by 2025. Adopting Click to Pay, merchants using Adflex’s PayPage or Payment Links services can now offer buyers an augmented checkout experience. Removing unnecessary steps for buyers, such as repeated data entry, facilitates them to pay and merchants to be paid, maximising sales potential.

Click to Pay leverages device, IP, browser, and location data to enable the secure storage of sensitive authentication details, bypassing the need for returning customers to enter passwords and re-enter card details. It uses two-factor authentication to ensure compliance with SCA and simplifies compliance, as details are entered by the customer and replaced by a digital ‘token’.

Adflex’s platform enables the integration of Click to Pay into its merchant customers’ websites, improving the payment experience and engendering increased loyalty for merchants with their customers, as per the press release.