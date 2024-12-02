Adflex and Barclaycard augment B2B merchant payments

By adding Barclaycard to its network of acquirers, Adflex can offer its enterprise merchants faster settlement, transparent reporting, and more competitive merchant service fees.

The partnership expands the operational benefits available to Adflex’s B2B merchants, including faster settlement to reduce late payments and cash flow issues, as well as more transparent reporting, which allows for more informed decision making and resource allocation. It also helps to deliver joined-up issuance and acceptance of cards, with a number of Barclaycard services such as Precision Pay Direct (straight-through processing).











Delivering solutions through partnerships

For Adflex, building relationships is an important part of what enables it to deliver value to its merchant customer base through digital payments. Together with its existing agreements with Barclaycard, this partnership brings more value-added features that promote higher uptake of commercial card payments and improves the merchant payment journey.

Representative from the digital payments specialist stated that the expanding global acquiring network continues to deliver tangible benefits to B2B merchants large and small. Barclaycard is available now to new and existing Adflex clients via the latter’s acquiring network and it’s through partnerships such as these that they continually add value to clients.

Adflex’s suite of bespoke payments services speeds up accounts payable processes and alleviates late payment worries so that enterprise merchants can focus on what they do: growing their business.





More details on Barclaycard

Barclaycard Payments, part of Barclays Bank, is a global payment business that helps consumers, retailers, and businesses to make and take payments flexibly, and to access short-term credit. In the UK it processes nearly GBP 1 in every GBP 3 spent using credit and debit cards, and in 2021 it processed over GBP 270 billion in transactions globally. The company also partners with a wide range of organisations to offer their customers or members payment options and credit.





Additional information about Adflex

Adflex creates value in the global B2B supply chain by delivering fast and cost-effective digital payments integration. Through its specialist consultancy and stakeholder agnostic digital payments platform, the company enables strategic advantage for the world’s buyers and suppliers by simplifying their payment issuance and acceptance. Through Adflex, buyers can quickly onboard a wide range of qualified suppliers. Similarly, suppliers can establish partner-of-choice status with more buyers.