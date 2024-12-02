Adflex adopts Click to Pay from Mastercard to simplify checkouts

Adflex’s merchant customers can now use the platform to simplify digital ecommerce transactions, encouraging faster payments and bolstering buyer-supplier relationships throughout the supply chain.

This offers buyers checkout experience through a payment platform designed to increase transactions and reduce fraud with a single integration. Intelligent customer recognition puts preferred cards at their fingertips, while still applying levels of security to merchants’ checkout on every device.

Click to Pay leverages device, IP, browser, and location data to enable the secure storage of sensitive authentication details, bypassing the need for returning customers to enter passwords and re-enter card details. Click to Pay uses two-factor authentication to ensure compliance with SCA (Strong Customer Authentication) regulation and reduces a merchant’s PCI scope, as details are entered by the customer and tokenised.