Adeptive Software, CertifID partner on wire fraud prevention

Access to CertifID’s technology platform is now available to ResWare customers to combat the USD 1.4 billion-dollar threat of wire fraud.

CertifID allows its customers to confirm seller wire instructions and for buyers to securely receive wire instructions, covering both sides of the transaction. With the ResWare integration, customers can leverage CertifID to confirm the validity of bank account details. Results are received directly into the ResWare file, saving processing time and guaranteeing every wire transaction up to USD 1 million.

Thomas Cronkright, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CertifID, said that wire fraud prevention is everyone’s problem and a top priority to solve. Their integration with ResWare provides a cohesive user experience for title professionals nationwide while retaining their ability to proof identities and ensuring the protection of customer funds.