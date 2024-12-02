Addity is officially announcing their products to the market

Addity was launched at the MPE 2020 in Berlin. The company has built a brand-new payment solution for e-billing companies, independent software providers and financial institutions. These companies can add and resell payment solutions to their customers in a one-stop-shop proposition.

Addity is a spin-off from Buckaroo and showcasing the Belgium fintech scale-up POM – Peace of Mind as their first client. POM optimizes the invoicing process for both sides of the market: billers and customers. Their invoice payment services allow companies – large and small – to lower their collection costs and speed up receivables. POM entered into a partnership agreement with Addity in 2019.

Buckaroo is a payment service provider in the Netherlands, founded in 2005. Various corporates and ecommerce companies use Buckaroo's payment technology: from a smart checkout for online payments to extensive customization in the areas of collection, subscription services and credit management.