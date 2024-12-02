Addiko Bank puts digital banking solutions on Appian

The applications cover lending and trade finance processes across Addiko’s corporate and SME customers. The duo explains that applications have reduced customer wait times by as much as 50% by cutting “time to yes” for simple loans down from one week to three days.

According to Addiko, it is the only financial group primarily focused on markets in the South Eastern Europe region (SEE) and has more than one million customers.

With these Appian deployments, Addiko is the first bank within the SEE region to provide such a digital banking platform to customers in Slovenia and Serbia.

Addiko is also the first bank in the region to offer a fully digitalised trade finance application process.

Following this initial launch, Addiko will roll out the platform in other countries throughout the region in 2018.