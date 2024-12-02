Addi raises USD 200 mln





Despite closing a fundraising round in August 2021, the financial technology company decided to increase its capital to support its ongoing growth.

Addi's valuation is above USD 700 million after it raised USD 80 million in equity from Singapore’s swealth fund, GIC Private, Softbank Group Corp.’s Latin America Fund and others.

The round included an additional USD 125 million in debt financing, most of which came from Goldman Sachs Group.

The startup’s payment processing system allows customers to purchase in instalments and is being used by over 1,000 retailers and 500,000 customers in 2021.