ADAC launches ADAC Pay in Germany

The payment service for iOS and Android can be used almost everywhere in conjunction with a VISA card, Apple Pay and Google Pay. ADAC Pay is initially only available to members and will then be available throughout Germany after separate registration. To pay worldwide without a EUR 100 limit and to forego annoying deposits, can pay EUR 0.99 per month for the Plus program.

A simple registration is sufficient for the basic version, yet to access the full version, users must go through a video identification procedure. ADAC Pay Plus users can then pay worldwide. Real-time peer-to-peer transfers are also possible. The app is a combination of a financing app and a digital VISA card, which also serves as an ADAC membership card. It is not necessary to carry a physical card for payment or for the automobile repair service. Users can integrate their VISA card into the Apple Wallet and manage their sales. To top-up credit in the basic version, customers can choose from a transfer, debiting from their credit card, or real-time transfer from another ADAC Pay account. The partner for this launch is Landesbank Berlin, which will be issuing their physical VISA card.